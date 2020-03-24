Diane E. Kirsch, 76, of Lancaster, formerly of Red Lion, began her new journey with God on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Diane loved the Lord. She shared the good news with so many and lived in a community of faith and love. An active member of Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon for 46 years, she shared her faith of God and worship helping others through the program like it helped her! This was her work through God, and it made her very proud, and people looked up to and admired her for all of the help and support through the years of the programs. She worked as an LPN at Conestoga View retiring after 30 years of service.
Diane was the daughter of the late R. Richard and Ruth P. (Hutton) Ebersole. She was the wife of the late Fancis L. Kirsch who passed away in 2007.
She is survived by her brothers, Stewart Ebersole, Red Lion, PA and Dennis Ebersole, Jupiter, FL. And the children left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Page Burke of Yulee, FL, Christina Kirsch of Lancaster, PA, Tracy Burke Slyder of Dallastown, PA, Dawn Gangemi (Kirsch) of Lancaster, PA and one son, Darrel Kirsch of Lancaster, PA. Diane was the loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Charles N., Kenneth L., Merle N., and 2 sisters, Patricia (Patsy) Ebersole and Gloria Elaine Wallick Martin.
A private service will be held for family with a celebration of life to happen at a later date for all friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army.
The family thanks Hospice & Community Care for their kindness and exceptional care for Diane during her stay.
