Diane Dennis Eidemiller, 70, of East Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Jerry K. Eidemiller. Diane was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Robert V. and Imogene Dennis Hartman.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Nicole Leigh Eidemiller, companion of Frederick F. Riccelli III. One son: Brandon Dennis Eidemiller. One granddaughter: Leah Gene Eidemiller. And her beloved therapy cat: Toby Green Bean. Two nephews: Kalen and Evan Strandberg. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Carol Anne Strandberg and her twin sister: Linda Gene Waltman.
A Private Service will be held for the family with interment in Mountville Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Furever Home (FURH), 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 or the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com