Diane Carol Hart Rath, 75, passed away October 24, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Thomas Humphrey Hart and Marie Virginia Souder Hart. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Thomas DeGarcia Rath, Sr.; and her sister, Virginia Marie Roper. Diane loved sewing and crafting. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed numerous years being a member of the PECO Camp Club. She looked forward to her yearly adventures with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids especially at her "Happy Place" Myrtle Beach.
Diane is survived by her children, Thomas D. Rath, Jr. and wife Kelli, Barbara Rath and wife Lori Kaczor, Debbie Storms and husband, Harry, Gregory Michael Rath, Sr. and wife Brooke, Kim Galvan and husband Ricardo,15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Crouch and husband, Charles; brother, Thomas William Hart and wife, Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
