Diana M. Stallings, 73, formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary E. (Brennen) and John Smith. She was the beloved wife to the late Rev. Robert Stallings.
Diana enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. She loved vacationing in Wildwood, NJ and cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Diana is survived by her children: Todd Stallings of Lancaster, Mark Stallings husband of Connie of Lancaster, Christopher husband of Christine of Marietta and Joshua Bedford of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 3 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence please visit:
A living tribute »