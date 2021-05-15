Diana Lynn Conner, 60, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 under the care of Hershey Medical Center.
She was the widow of the late William "Randy" Conner, who passed away in 2017 after they had shared 28 years of marriage.
Born in Tachikawa, Japan, Diana was the daughter of the late William and Shirley Johnston. She was a graduate of Henderson High School in West Chester.
Diana worked for many years as a caterer for the steel mill in Coatesville.
Her home was always open and there was always a place at her table for anyone who needed a meal. She loved cooking holiday meals and specialized in spiral ham and subs. She enjoyed watching Reality TV and The District. She had a strong faith in God.
Diana loved her family and was her happiest when her family was happy. She always had time for her family, dropping whatever she was doing to lend a hand or a word of advice. She was the rock of her family, never giving up on those she loved. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Diana is survived by her three children, Kelly Conner and fiancé Jordan Hess of Quarryville, Alicia Conner Meck, wife of David, of Mount Joy, and Johnny Conner of Lancaster; grandchildren, Dominick Conner, Alexis Conner, Hunter Hess, Kinsley Hess, and Rosaleigh Meck. She was predeceased by her brother, John Johnston.
The Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 19th at 2 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, followed by interment in Upper Octorara Cemetery in Parkesburg. The viewing will be from 12 noon until the time of the service.
In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home.
