Diana Bradley Barry, 82, died peacefully at home in Silver Spring, MD July 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Theresa Barry of Arlington, MA; daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Bill Clery of Rockville, MD; her granddaughter, Marisa Clery of Chicago, IL; and her sister, Judie Erb of Lancaster, PA.
After being raised in Millersville, PA, Diana graduated from Goldey Beacom Business College and worked for the DuPont company in Wilmington, DE. She married Bill, the love of her life, in September 1958 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until he predeceased her in 2016. When her children were young, Diana enjoyed being a Welcome Wagon Hostess and welcoming new families and introducing them to the community. When her son and daughter entered school, Diana worked as an executive assistant, first for American Water Works in Wilmington, DE and then for Genesis Health Ventures in Kennett Square, PA.
Diana was always very creative and interested in fashion and loved to sew and knit. For many years, she sewed the Barry family's Easter outfits, clothing for her children and her own wardrobe. Diana created beautiful prom and homecoming dresses for her daughter and many wonderful outfits for her granddaughter. She enjoyed music and cherished the opportunity to get her own piano and take lessons as an adult. For many years she enjoyed Philadelphia Orchestra summer concerts on the lawn with a picnic dinner at the Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park and, in recent years, at Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda, MD. Diana and Bill enjoyed travelling, both by themselves and with their family, to Norway, Germany, France, Italy and throughout the U.S. Tapping into her creativity, Diana often took great pleasure in creating scrapbooks of their travels.
Diana created a warm, loving home for her family and instilled in them values of hard work, politeness, and respect. She cherished her many long-time and very close friends who, together, created many fun and long-lasting memories. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends.
Diana will be deeply missed. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Wilmington, 730 Halstead Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in honor of Diana B. and William N. Barry to Franklin and Marshall College, P.O. Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003, https://www.fandm.edu/giving/annual-giving.