DeWayne R. Fair, 90 of Lancaster, passed away at home Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022. Born in Homewood (Allegheny County), PA on December 31, 1931, he was the son of the late Mearl S. and Gertrude H. Fox Fair. He was the husband of Mona L. Shope Fair whom he married on May 22, 1954.
DeWayne served in the United States Army from January 1951 to January 1954, stationed in Korea and obtained the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the Ross Street United Methodist Church where he was part of the Methodist Men's Group and also enjoyed making sauerkraut for their annual dinner. DeWayne and Mona lived on Fremont Street for over 40 years and considered their neighbors as family.
DeWayne retired from Millersville University in 1999 from the custodial department. Prior to MU, he worked in for KD Tool. Earlier in life, he worked for Hubley Toy Co. and Catepillar, Inc. DeWayne was proud to be a brother in the masonic fraternity and belonged to Millersville Lodge #476 for 52 years and former member of Tall Cedars, Lancaster Forest #27 and Rajah Shrine. He enjoyed going to the beach and their place in Millsboro, Delaware, collecting beer steins, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the companionship of their Yorkies throughout the years.
DeWayne was a caring friend, good neighbor and a wonderful husband, he will be deeply missed by his wife, Mona L. Shope Fair, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage; nephew, Keith R., husband of Margaret Shope of Lancaster and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lamont and Harry and his sisters, Garnet, Annabelle, Marie, Elsie and Georgine.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend DeWayne's funeral service on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11AM from the Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church from 10 to 11AM on Wednesday. Masonic service will be conducted by Millersville Lodge #476 and military honors will be performed as part of the funeral service. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to DeWayne's memory to his church. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
