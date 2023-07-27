Devon N. Lannigan, 45, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Norman Lannigan and the late Rochelle (Wilson) Baerga. She was the loving mother of Brian, Deja, and Brandon Graves. She is also survived by her brothers, Samuel and Justin Lannigan.
A greeting will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA. A service celebrating Devon's life will begin at 12 PM following the greeting.
