Devon M. Fisher, 21, of Manheim died peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Reuben E. and Rosella Rhodes Fisher. Devon was a student at HACC. He was a 2021 graduate of Manheim Central High School and a member of East Hanover Mennonite Church, Palmyra. Devon was passionate about Manheim Central sports and was a diehard Atlanta Braves fan. He was loved by all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his parents are five siblings: Amberly (Lynden) Steiner of Hendersonville, NC, Travis (Alyssa Beiler) Fisher of Lexington, VA, Novella (Jarod) Good of Willow Street, Vanessa (Tristan) Hertzler of Westminster, SC, and Brandon (Sarah Yoder) Fisher of Westminster, SC; and maternal grandmother, Lois Rhodes of Harrisonburg, VA. Devon was also a beloved uncle to 9 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Eldon Rhodes and paternal grandparents, John S. and Barbara Fisher.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Devon's Funeral Service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54, North Penryn Road, Manheim on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at Manheim BIC on Monday (TODAY) from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM 8:00 PM and again on Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in White Oak Church Cemetery, Manheim.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »