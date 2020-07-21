Devin A. Metzger, 19, of Wrightsville, passed away on Friday July 17, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of Christopher M. Estep, Marietta and Stephanie A. Metzger, Elizabethtown.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one daughter: Leanna "Lele" Metzger. Two brothers: Landen Estep and Connor Wilken. Paternal grandparents: Michael and Lori Nau, Marietta. Maternal grandparents: William and Diane Fels, Mount Joy. Maternal grandfather: David Metzger, Wrightsville. He was preceded in death by one sister: Leah M. Vogel.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers.
Contributions may be made to his daughter, Leanna Metzger, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 1 West Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
