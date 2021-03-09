Destiny Mariah Pacheco, 21, of Lancaster, PA, died at home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Sandra Lee Pacheco and Orlando Collazo.
Destiny was such a fun, outgoing, selfless angel. She loved makeup and expressed her talents and crafts through the art of makeup. Her favorite hobbies were fashion, baking and of course, shopping. She would escape from the world with her music or spending time with her siblings. She would light up the darkest room when she'd walk in, and leave her mark when she left. She was admired by so many, but loved by so many more. Her parents were her world, and she was also blessed with an amazing stepmother, Jennielee and stepfather, Joel. Destiny attended Light of Christ Ministries.
In addition to her parents, Destiny is survived by her siblings: Desiree, Marisha, Daisha, Jayda, Joel, Jr., Orlanee, Orlando, Jr., Anthony, Syncere, her best friend, Najzha, her grandma, great-grandma, aunts and uncles.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Life Celebration Funeral Service on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.). A horse drawn hearse will carry Destiny to Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Family will receive friends at The Groffs on Thursday, March 11th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Friday at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. The public is invited to join a broadcast live streamed at
