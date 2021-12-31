Desmond Deeter, 58 of Manhattan, Kansas, and formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on December 20, 2021.
Born in West Reading, PA, he was the son of J. Donald, Sr., and Bobbie Shaeffer, and the late Charles W. Deeter, Jr.
Des is survived by a son, Mack of Manhattan, KS, a sister, Cherie Deeter DiSantos of Reading, PA, step-sister Gynith of New Providence, PA, 2 stepbrothers J. Donald, Jr., (Ingrid) of Lancaster, and David of San Diego, CA, and granddaughter, Baylee Deeter (his pride and joy) of Manhattan, KS.
Des graduated from McCaskey High in 1981. He worked at Flexsteel in sales for many years.
He belonged to the Travelers Club where he enjoyed playing cards. As a young boy, he played street hockey most of his life, becoming one of the fairest referees in Lancaster.
A celebration for Des will be announced at a later date.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
A living tribute »