On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Dervin John "DJ" Keisling was welcomed at Heaven's gates by his father who has waited for him for fifty-one years. DJ, of Greensburg, PA, passed away at Wellspan York Hospital after a brief and unexpected illness.
He was born in Ephrata to Gladys (Heiser) Wenger, of San Clemente, CA and the late Dervin Keisling, Sr., on February 26, 1965 and was a member of Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church.
DJ, an electrical engineer, was a graduate of Ephrata High School and Penn State University. A Seaman, DJ served in the US Navy from 1991-1996, mostly on nuclear subs.
DJ always had a smile on his face and the word "no" was not part of his vocabulary to anyone who needed his help. He touched so many lives with warmth and love. He will never know what difference he made to all he met.
He loved the ocean, animals, Star Wars and Penn State football. But his biggest and life-long passion was for his muscle cars. Even as a toddler, DJ would love to go to Weit's and look at the all the Matchbox cars! He never lost that love for those powerful engines.
In addition to his mother, DJ is survived by two sisters, Michelle, wife of the late Orion McMahon of San Clemente, CA, Jacqui Hornsby of Maryland, and two nieces, Solana and Kelia, along with numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, with Rev. Jim Goodyear officiating. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in DJ's memory may be made to Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
