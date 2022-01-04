Deron Gabriel Martin, infant son of Dwayne L. and Karla J. (Martin) Martin, of Reinholds, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
In addition to his parents, Deron is survived by his siblings, Adrien, Cowan, Avalyn and Camden; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Emma Martin and maternal grandparents, Elvin and Lovina Martin.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
