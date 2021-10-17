Derek Ryan Black, born at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster on April 6, 1983, passed away peacefully at home in Mount Wolf, PA on September 29, 2021. He is survived by his companion, Lorna Brod, his parents, Preston and Christina Black of Lancaster, sister Alicia Black of Lancaster, nephew Shan Black-Robinson of Lancaster, uncles and aunts, Dennis and Kerry Black of Boliver, of TN, David and Susan Black of Conestoga, PA, and Colonel (Ret) David and Linda Haught of East Petersburg, PA, as well as many cousins and friends from around this area and surrounding states.
Derek was predeceased by his mother, Jennifer Ann Haught Black, paternal grandparents, Allen and Jean Black, and maternal grandparents, Daniel and Virginia Haught.
Derek was Senior IT Administrator at Wellspan York, after a similar position at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. He also gained experience as an IT technician for Lebanon County, and got his start in this field working the 3-11 shift as a phone tech for Lebanon Mobile Phone during his senior year at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon.
A man of many talents and adventures, Derek excelled as a thespian, which few people know, in his early days. An avid snowboarder, he went on winter adventures out West and in Canada for many years. He also had a flair in the kitchen, baking wonderful cheesecakes and breads that were widely shared. Most of all, Derek was known for his laid back attitude and generosity toward family, friends, and anyone who entered his world.
A memorial/celebration of life has been planned and information has been posted to social media inviting all to attend with stories, memories, and pictures. Derek’s body was donated to science, and now his spirit is free.
