Derek A. Peace, 36, of 41 Red Bud Dr., Conestoga, PA passed away at his residence on January 5, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Larry Peace, Sr. and Brenda Suydam Peace.
Derek was of the Lutheran faith. Surviving is his mother, Brenda Peace of Conestoga, PA., his father, Larry Peace, Sr. of Kinzer, PA., a daughter, Taylar Peace Gaskin of Conestoga, PA., brothers, Larry Peace, Jr. of Ephrata, PA and David DiEugenio, Jr. of Conestoga, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dillon DiEugenio.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor James Tanner officiating. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Derek's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22016. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
