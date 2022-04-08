Mr. Denver J. Weigel, 81, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in his home. Denver was born on Friday, January 3, 1941, at home in Center Township, Beaver County, Monaca, PA, the son of the late George S. Weigel and Mary A. (Anderson) (Weigel) Brobeck of Zelienople, PA. He was also preceded in death by Josie, his loving wife of 40 years, when she passed away on January 25, 2020. The family mourns the physical loss and the emotional and personal guidance that was a mainstay of Denver's makeup, as well as his easy-going nature and the always present optimism exuded by his personality. Denver was a devoted husband, father, brother, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin to many who will greatly miss his gentle and reassuring presence.
On August 23, 1979, Denver married Josie R. (Hoffer) Miller after his first marriage to Jo Ann Ramsey, of Elizabethtown, PA, ended in divorce. He and Josie lived in Lancaster and Altoona, PA during Mr. Weigel's working career. In 1990 they made their final move to Greencastle, PA for Mr. Weigel's work at a company in Hagerstown, MD.
Denver attended elementary school at Center Township Elementary School in Monaca, PA and also at Unionville Elementary School in New Sewickley Township, Rochester, PA. He graduated with the Class of 1958, from Freedom New Sewickley High School in Freedom, PA, specializing in the College Prep curriculum. Continuing education classes in computer science, accounting, business and psychology have been successfully completed at numerous college campuses where he has lived. During their teenage years, Denver and his brother, Jim, became well known throughout the Beaver Valley in Western PA, as the "Weigel Boys", as they sang at hundreds of private and public events.
After graduation from High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent 4 years aboard the USS Providence, CLG-6 from February 1959 to February 1963, when he was honorably discharged with a rank of E5, Interior Communications Electrician, Second Class.
Mr. Weigel's working career began after military service at the Westinghouse Electric R&D Center in Churchill Borough, PA. He spent 11 years with Westinghouse Electric moving through various divisions and positions of customer service, inside sales, and outside salesman from Beaver, PA to Harrisburg and Lancaster, PA. After leaving Westinghouse, Denver began his final career in the Electric Motor Sales & Repair industry through positions at multiple companies, culminating as the VP of Operations for a company in Altoona, PA. Finally, in 1989, he accepted the General Manager position with a company in Hagerstown, MD and in 1992, he and Josie, along with one of their sons and his wife, purchased the company and changed the name to Apparatus Repair & Engineering, Inc. Both Denver and Josie have since retired from the company.
Denver has been an active member and served actively in numerous social, trade association and charitable organizations. Those include IEEE, United Way of Washington County, Academy of Manufacturing and Engineering of Washington County, EASA Quaker City/Mid-Atlantic Fall Technical Conference, EASA Mid-Atlantic Chapter, and EASA International Board of Directors. In 2003, Denver received the "Exceptional Achievement Service Award" from EASA International for his work with this International Association.
In addition to his parents and wife, Josie, Denver was preceded in death by his daughter Jaime L. Weigel, and a step-daughter, Gwendolyn J. Miller.
Mr. Weigel is survived by his brother, James E. Weigel, of Mirror Lake, NH, his daughter Jodi K. (Gary Ebersole) of West Granby, CT and 2 grandchildren, Austin L. Ebersole and Cali M. Ebersole. He is also survived by his step-children, Stephen J. Miller (Marie) of Mount Joy, PA, Phyllis J. Mikesh (John) of Chambersburg, PA, Kevin J. Miller (Tammy) of Clear Spring, MD and Alan L. Miller (Melody) of Elizabethtown, PA.
Denver's grandchildren include, Cody A. Miller (Amanda Royer), Kelsey M. Miller (Justin Hoffmaster), Erin E. Wolfe, Nathaniel J. Kofalt, Benjamin J. Kofalt, Joshua D. Kofalt, Brian Mikesh, Brittany N. (Miller) Downing, Alexis L. Miller (Nicholas Ketterman), Hannah M. Miller, Mitchel A. Miller, Jadon R. Miller, two great-grandsons, Lincoln R. Hoffmaster and Cooper A. Miller, and one great-granddaughter, London M. Hoffmaster.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St., Greencastle, PA, with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday afternoon at Good's Mennonite Church Cemetery, 4365 Bossler Rd., Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, PA.
Denver will receive military honors. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 12th, in the funeral home, and again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
The family suggests that, if desired, in lieu of flowers, financial donations be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Washington County Hospice, Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD, 21742.
