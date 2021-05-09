Denton L. Neuhauser, 75, of Talmage, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ivan and Geraldine (McGinnis) Neuhauser. Denny was the loving husband of Deborah L. (Nolt) Neuhauser, and they would have celebrated 22 years of marriage on May 20.
As a member of the U.S. Army, Denny honorably served his country during the Vietnam War, earning many service medals, including the Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star. He worked as an auto body repairman throughout his career. At one point in his life, he owned and operated his own motorcycle shop, HD Specialties, in New Holland. He loved riding motorcycle, going to the drag races and had a special interest in classic cars. He enjoyed shooting pool and was a member of the American Poolplayers Assoc. League. He was also a member of the New Holland American Legion.
Along with his wife, Denny is survived by his daughter, Erica Lapp and her husband Robert of Lancaster, and his grandchildren, Devin and Nicole Lapp. Also surviving are his father and mother-in-law, Ervin and Beverly Nolt of Leola; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Doris Nolt; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Vincent Neuhauser and sisters Pauline "Penny" Dick and Marguerite "Sis" Hershey.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Lancaster General Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to Denny during his stay.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Denny's final resting place will be in the Kinzer Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Lane, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17601, www.lancastercancercenter.com. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com