Dennis Witmer was born in Lancaster, PA, on March 31, 1957 and died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Spokane, WA on February 3, 2022. He grew up on a small farm near Mount Nebo and attended River Corner Mennonite Church.
He graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1975, from Millersville College in 1980 with a degree in Physics and a PhD in Materials Science from University of Pennsylvania in 1985. After a brief stint working for Bell Labs in New Jersey, he followed his wife Rachel Brubaker, also of Lancaster, to Northwest Alaska in 1987 to work at the Selawik Wildlife Refuge. In 1991, Witmer began teaching in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. In 1998 he became a research professor, working on fuel cells and mentoring graduate students until 2009, when he formed an energy consulting company.
Dennis was the loving husband of Rachel for 35 years and the proud father of Benjamin Tae-yung Witmer. Wherever Dennis was, laughter was sure to abound, and he greatly enjoyed the company of his family and friends. His greatest joys included storytelling, cooking, gardening, and the view from the porch at his farm in Northeast Washington.
Dennis was an accomplished photographer, interested mostly in the American Landscape. His major work was the landscape of Alaska. In both his work as an engineer and as a photographer, Witmer was driven by a desire to see the world as it is, because in the long run, lies are never reassuring. As an engineer, this meant confronting overly optimistic projections about new technologies, which sometimes crossed the line into stock fraud. In photography, this meant photographing the brutal winters in Fairbanks, and the developing effects of climate change.
Witmer is survived by his wife Rachel Brubaker, his son, Ben Witmer, his mother, R. Naomi Witmer; and three sisters, Ruth Ann (John) Kulp of Harleysville, PA, Marian Witmer of Schwenksville, PA, and Sue Witmer of Lancaster, PA, 2 generations of nieces and nephews, 18 in total. He was preceded in death by his father, J. Donald Witmer. A Zoom Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 27 at 4:00 p.m. For info email Zoom2Dennis@gmail.com
