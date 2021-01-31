Dennis William Pierce December 21, 1945 – January 2, 2021

Dennis William Pierce passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday evening. He was 75.
Denny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marilyn Hobday, his two sons, Joshua and Jeremiah, Marilyn's two children, Todd and Melissa, his sister, Sue, sister-in-law, Joanne, and several grandchildren. He attended Millersville College where he met Kathleen Marie Martin, to whom he was happily married before her passing in 1991. He was preceded in death by his father, Ewing and mother, Dorothy, his brother, Ronald, and his first wife Kathleen.
He was a devoted father and grandfather, and the rock of the family. He loved to spend time with his family, was a voracious reader, and an avid sportsman.
His career spanned fifty years at the Farfield Company. He started out as an electrician in the field during summers between school years teaching science at Milton Hershey School. He spent the last decade as President and CEO at the helm of the company.
His sense of humor and his strength stayed with him, and he never lost the ability to be able to make you smile, no matter the circumstances.
It was Denny's wish that his body be donated to science. There will be no funeral services in the near-term, but the family will gather to celebrate his life at an appropriate time.
