Dennis W. Weit, 49, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to Carol L. (Sheaffer) Weit, of Rothsville, and the late Terry L. Weit.
Dennis was a laborer for ITP of USA Inc. He graduated from Warwick High School, class of 1988 and attended Brownstown Vo-Tech. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Rothsville Fire Company. He loved Volkswagon bugs and was a regular at the Brunnerville Hotel.
In addition to his mother, Dennis is survived by a sister, Lisa M. Sensenig of Rothsville, and his niece and nephew, Brandon and Emily Sensenig.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
