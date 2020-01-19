Dennis W. Koser, 60, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born July 20, 1959 to the late Wilbur H. and Ellen Arlene (Sentz) Koser.
Denny was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports. More than anything he loved his family and friends and he loved being with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his siblings: Karen and Donald Stahley, Lynne Weitzel, Brenda and Daniel Saylor, Barry and Ellen Koser, Donald and Sue Koser; and sister-in-law Lois Koser; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Jeffrey Koser.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11AM at the Grace Brethren Church, 305 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with Pastor Rick Clark officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 10AM until the start of the service. A burial will follow at West Green Tree Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Grace Brethren Church 305 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.