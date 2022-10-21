Dennis W. Kelec, 82 of Columbia, went peacefully to his heavenly Father Oct. 15, 2022 with his wife by his side. He was born on June 11, 1940, son of Joseph & Catherine (Sholder) Kelec, Turtle Creek, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh. He is survived by Jane (Herchelroath) Kelec, his wife of 35 plus years.
Dennis graduated from McCaskey High School, class of 1958. He was a Golf Professional from 1958 till 1973 at various courses, the last being Indian Springs, now Four Seasons. After retiring from golf he worked for 7 years for Twigg Distributors and then Houck & Sons for 25 years, retiring as Sales Manager.
Dennis was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster. However, being raised Catholic, he continued praying his Catholic prayers, which were very important to him. An avid fisherman at Saw Creek Hunting & Fishing Assoc., Pocono, PA; Dennis loved to dance with his partner Jane. He also liked to cook and he enjoyed seeing his many friends at Commercial Travelers, Lancaster and the VFW, Columbia and cheering for his favorite team the Steelers.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his brother-in-law and wife, Barry and Pam Herchelroath, Columbia, and their extended families; and nieces Joanne, Donna and Cindy, and their extended families. He was preceded in death by brothers Joseph and George, niece Roberta Swain, nephew Joseph Kelec, Jr. and sister-in-law Alice Bartch, and her children DeeAnn, Robert and Michael survive.
The family would like to thank Drs. Altadonna, Iranmanesh and Davis for their excellent care during the past years. Also, Jane would like to thank her family for their love and support during this time. If so desired, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Columbia Meals on Wheels, 23 S 6th St., Columbia, PA 17512. In keeping with Dennis' wishes, there will be no formal service. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
He was there to hear your borning cry and He was there in the evening when you shut your weary eyes. You will be missed by all who knew and loved you.
Online condolences may be made at: www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »