Dennis T. Penny, Sr.

Dennis T. "Denny" Penny, Sr., 82, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Born in Gary, Indiana, he was the son of the late Anne (Flynn) and Stephen Penny. Denny was the loving husband of the late Virginia Jo (Laird) Penny who passed away in 1994, and is survived by his wonderful and beautiful wife, Kathy (Shenk) Penny.
Along with his wife, Denny is survived by two daughters, Denise P. Noblitt (John) of Owensboro, KY, and Anne Schober (Michael) of Millersville, a son, Dennis T. Penny, Jr. (Donna) of Lancaster, and his stepchildren, George Mastrogiorgos (Pamela) of Chester Springs, and Eleni Fry (Andy) of Lancaster. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Heather Sweat (Elliot), Zachary Noblitt (Melinda), Michelle Schober (Chad Bucher), Katie Case (Phillip), JoAnne Stengel (Mike), Stephen Schober (Kylee), Kyle, Alyssa and Matthew Penny, Gus and Marie Mastrogiorgos, and Everett and Leo Fry; and eleven great-grandchildren. His siblings include Stephen Penny, Jr. and family in Mercer Island, WA; Daniel Penny and family from Florence, AL; Peter Penny and family from Woodstock, GA and Cecilia Chambers and family from Boaz, AL. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Penny.
Denny graduated from University of Notre Dame in 1961 where he was in the Glee Club, and attended the Birmingham (Alabama) School of Law. He worked forty years in the foundry industry, starting in Birmingham, AL, going to Chattanooga, TN, Terre Haute, IN, to Lancaster, PA in 1975 and spent a little time in Waukesha, WI, and Watertown, NY. He was a member of the American Foundrymens' Association, the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12532, and an advisor with SCORE of Lancaster. He and his late wife, Jo, were at the groundbreaking of St. John Neumann Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a reader the entire time. He enjoyed flying, getting his pilot license in 1969, cooking, fishing, sailing and reading, with a little gardening on the side.
A viewing will take place from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 26, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. In honor of Denny's love for Notre Dame, the family encourages everyone attending to wear Notre Dame or blue and gold apparel that evening. The rosary will be recited at 7:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. For those who cannot attend, services will be live streamed at sjnlancaster.org. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Denny's memory may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate or to Hospice and Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com