Dennis Sherwood Brubaker, 76, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at UPMC, Harrisburg. He will be missed so much by his family. Born at home in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Isaac M. and Ruth J. Royer Brubaker. Dennis graduated with honors from Manheim Central High School and grew up on a dairy farm.
He married Judy Metz in 1968 and had two children, Mark David Brubaker husband of Holly and Kelly Christine Prikkel-Brown wife of Brian both of Ohio. Also surviving are siblings: Anne Y. Johnson widow of Page H. Johnson of Austin, Texas, Lorene G. Smeltzer of Bryn Mawr, Karen J. wife of David Minnich of Lititz; nieces and nephews: Shannon wife of Rudalf Lailson, Brent H. Johnson, Eric and Lindsay Johnson all of Austin, Texas, Natasha wife of David Roth of Denver, Colorado, John Smeltzer of Portland, Oregon and Matthew Smeltzer of White Fish, Montana. Dennis was preceded in death by two siblings: Robert Garth Brubaker and Lenny Kay Allen.
Dennis worked for 1-W Service at the Norristown State Mental Hospital and also for Rufus Brubaker Refrigeration. He was baptized and a member of White Oak Church, Manheim and enjoyed trips to the ocean and the family beach house in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. His interests included riding motorcycle, scuba diving, bicycling and flying remote airplanes.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service for Dennis Sherwood Brubaker at Middle Creek Church, 351 West Middle Creek Road, Lititz on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
