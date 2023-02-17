Dennis Richwine, 84, of Lititz, PA passed away in complete peace on February 13, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, PA to late parents Harry Richwine and Cora (Walmer). He was the beloved husband to Sheila (Vinten).
Dennis spent most of his life surrounded in love with his wife Sheila. They met on a blind date as teens in London while he was serving in the United States AF. They fell in love and Sheila moved from England to spend the rest of their lives together in Pennsylvania.
After his service in the Armed Forces Dennis found a career as a Tool and Die Operator at AMP for 30 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of American Legions, a patriotic veterans association, where he frequently hung out and spent time with his friends. In his spare time Dennis loved watching football, always cheering on the Eagles. Spending time with family was a huge part of his life. When his children were younger, he loved taking them camping at Hickory Run State Park every summer. When his grandsons came along he was an active grandfather who loved playing and running after them.
In addition to his wife Dennis is survived by his daughter Carol Coe, and beloved grandchildren Tyler and Craig Coe. He is preceded in death by his brothers Robert Holbrein and Harry Richwine, as well as his son, Paul A. Richwine.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
