Dennis Ray Snovel, age 76, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 25, while a patient at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He courageously dealt with pancreatic cancer for several months prior to his death. Dennis was a resident of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia "Cindi" (Core) Snovel, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He was the only child of the late Robert and Lael (Bollman) Snovel, of Sellersville, PA.
He grew up in Perkasie, PA and graduated from Pennridge High School in 1965. He attended Rutgers University, NJ, on a partial basketball scholarship, when he heard God's call into Christian ministry. He transferred to Lebanon Valley College in Annville, PA, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in religion. He then proceeded to United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, where he met and married Cindi, and earned his Master of Divinity degree.
Rev. Snovel was ordained an elder in the Eastern PA Conference of the United Methodist Church, where he served 41 years in pastoral ministry at the following churches: Lebanon: Covenant; Willow Street: Boehm's; Campbelltown; Hopeland; and part-time in retirement at Milton Grove. After retiring in 2014 from pastoral service, he and Cindi began attending Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Some of Pastor Snovel's church-related activities included: Boehm's Chapel Society secretary and treasurer, Vice-President of the Eastern PA Conference's Archives and History Commission, and Youth Director for 14 years at Highland Park Camp Meeting and Youth Camp, Sellersville, PA. (It was at this Youth Camp at age 13 that Dennis trusted Christ as his Savior and for the rest of his life knew and lived out the love, grace, and mercy of his Lord.)
Rev. Snovel served as President of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club, walked many years for Relay for Life as a cancer survivor, became a Baron Stiegel Lions Club member, and played in several YMCA church basketball leagues. In retirement and residing at Brethren Village in Lititz, he volunteered by leading several Bible studies, by delivering mail and packages, was a member of the Resident Council, and was elected to the position of Assistant Secretary of that Council.
Being a sports enthusiast all his life, he was awarded the 1965 Pennridge Varsity Club's Outstanding Scholastic and Athletic Achievement Award, and was elected to the 2003 Pennridge-Quakertown Area Sports Hall of Fame. More recently he and Cindi participated in several Lancaster County Senior Games.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two beloved children, Tonya married to Bill Lee of Elizabethtown, and Todd of Lancaster, as well as a step-grandson, Mitchell Lee. In addition, he is survived by an uncle, many cousins, two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews through marriage.
Rev. Snovel's family expresses their fond appreciation for the many prayers and words of encouragement for Dennis during his latest illness leading to his passing. Special thanks are also given to the pastors of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Hospice staff who cared so lovingly for Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Dennis's name to The Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
A viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Thursday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Boehm's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Willow Street, PA, later in the afternoon. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com