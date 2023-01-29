Dennis Ray Ensinger, 72, of Stevens, PA, passed into the arms of his heavenly Father at Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the presence of his loving family.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Dennis was a son of the late Ray L. and Dolly L. (Kachel) Ensinger and loving husband of Patricia Weidman Ensinger. He graduated from Ephrata High School with the Class of 1969 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a longtime member of Swamp Christian Fellowship in Reinholds, PA, where he served on the Church Consistory for over 30 years as deacon and trustee and worked at Kalas Manufacturing in Denver, PA as a Tuber Operator.
Dennis was devoted to his family and loved serving his community.
He always attended family events and was proud of the many accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.
Dennis was an active member and three-time past president of the East Cocalico Lions Club. He also served as Zone Chairman and earned the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Dennis participated in the Lions Club Black Friday toll road collection, Football Friday French fry stand, and Ephrata Fair food stand among many other community events.
Dennis was a NY Yankees and Miami Dolphins fan and enjoyed fishing and golfing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons: Daniel Ensinger, CPA, husband of Ralyssa Ensinger, and Curtis Ensinger; a daughter, Dr. Melissa Holbert, wife of Pastor Sandy Holbert; six grandchildren: Breana, Andrew, Alexander, Ellie, Caitlyn, and Danielle; one brother, David Ensinger, husband of Carole Ensinger; and three nieces.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan and his paternal grandparents, Jacob and Edith Ensinger who were very special in Dennis' life.
Memorial services officiated by the Rev. Craig Frazier will be held at Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569 on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. Family and Friends will be received at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Denver, PA.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the East Cocalico Lions Club, PO Box 166, Reamstown, PA 17567 with checks payable to the East Cocalico Lions Club and check memo: Leo Club in memory of Dennis Ensinger.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com