Dennis R. Waller, Sr., 69, of Smithville passed away on Oct. 3, 2020 at Hospice. He was born in Lancaster to Mary Waller and the late Lloyd H. Waller.
His favorite pastimes were fishing and working on projects with Jr. He was a caring and loving man to his family. He always made you feel at home.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his son, Dennis, Jr. and wife Nikki, grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Aiden and Cody Atkins, sister, Diane Alexander and husband Bill and nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
