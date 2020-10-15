Dennis R. McCoy

Dennis R. McCoy

Dennis R. McCoy, 69, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Dennis was born in Ephrata, PA son of Grace Lutz McCoy and the late Raymond C. McCoy and grandson of the late Stella Lutz.

He was the loving husband of Pamela Shimp McCoy and is also survived by two sisters, Connie and Beverly.

Dennis was a lifetime resident of the Ephrata area and a U.S. Army Veteran.

Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.

No services are planned at this time.

gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Plant a tree in memory of Dennis McCoy
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals

100 West Main Street
Ephrata, PA 17522
717-733-6181
www.gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Sign up for our newsletter