Dennis R. McCoy, 69, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Dennis was born in Ephrata, PA son of Grace Lutz McCoy and the late Raymond C. McCoy and grandson of the late Stella Lutz.
He was the loving husband of Pamela Shimp McCoy and is also survived by two sisters, Connie and Beverly.
Dennis was a lifetime resident of the Ephrata area and a U.S. Army Veteran.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
No services are planned at this time.
