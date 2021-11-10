Dennis R. Ludwig, 64, of Manheim and formerly of Hegins, PA passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of Robert and Marjorie (Dietrich) Ludwig of Hegins. He was the loving husband of Sally (Wedde) Ludwig and they celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary last month.
Dennis was a construction Superintendent for Warfel Construction and previously Wohlsen Construction. He was a member of LCBC, Manheim. His interests included hunting, Sprint Car Racing, and was an avid sports fan. He loved to spend time with his family and was a proud grandpa.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents is a son, Daniel husband of Aerielle of Lacey, WA; two daughters: Anna of West Hollywood, CA and Leah of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren: Elke and Maren, and three sisters: Bonnie wife of Aaron Schwalm, Sandy wife of Rob Kitchen, and Jen wife of Ed Stepulitis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at St. John’s Kimmel’s Church, 1263 Deep Creek Road, Ashland, PA on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 2:00 PM until the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations and gifts to the Manheim Food Pantry, 140 N. Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545.
To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com