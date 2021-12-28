Dennis R. Hostetter, 64, of Stevens, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 24, 2021 following a brief illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of Louise S. (Mast) Hostetter to whom he was married for 41 years. Born in Ephrata, PA he was the son of Viola M. (Good) Hostetter of Denver, and the late Robert C. Hostetter, Sr.
During high school, Dennis worked at the former Nolt’s Ice Co. and when the opportunity arose, he started his own ice delivery service. As his business grew his father, the late Robert C. Hostetter, Sr. and his younger brother Robert C. Hostetter, Jr. joined him in the business. After 43 years he was still actively involved in the business, driving truck and making deliveries of bagged ice to many local business’ in the surrounding counties. He enjoyed dealing with many local customers and wasn’t wishing to retire anytime soon.
Some of his greatest joys were spending time with his three cherished granddaughters, Rebekah, Hannah, and Rachel, and his precious only daughter Kristen and family. He enjoyed working on his farm, raising cattle, gardening, going to the beach, vacations to Florida in the winter and spending time outdoors.
He faithfully attended Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville and served his Lord and Savior Jesus in every area of his life.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is a daughter, Kristen wife of Warren Lowenthal of East Earl; three granddaughters, Rebekah, Hannah and Rachel Lowenthal; and siblings, Leonard husband of Christina (Neugen) Hostetter of Leola, Fay wife of Daryl Kreider of Lititz, and Robert, Jr. husband of Tracy (Fox) Hostetter of Denver; and many special nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 3, at 11:00 A.M. at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis’ memory may be made to the Mission Fund at Pine Grove Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals Terre Hill, PA