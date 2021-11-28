Dennis R. Davidson, 79, of Bowmansville, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Linden, NJ, he was the son the late John L. and Ruth Siegfrieder (Olsen) Davidson.
He was the loving husband of the late Susan Edith Hughes Davidson, whom he married on May 15, 1976 and shared forty-three loving years of marriage.
Dennis was a graduate of Linden High School, class of 1961. He was employed as a mail room operator for General Electric until his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Elks Lodge #1075.
Dennis is survived by his children: Gregory C. husband of Jamie Davidson of Bowmansville and Rebecca R. wife of Cesar Ayala of Katy, TX, grandchildren: Sebastian, Lucas, Penelope, Simon, Connor and Amber and sisters: Lorraine Lisa, Ruth Woodruff and Judith Gitke.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by three siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Elks Lodge #1075, 122 W. Milton Ave., Rahway, NJ 07065.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E Main Street, Terre Hill, PA 17581. Face masks are strongly encouraged for the viewing.
Interment will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 in Rosedale Memorial Park in Linden, NJ.