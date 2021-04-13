Dennis Michael Starr, 58, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert Gene and Mary Jane Starr (Lombardo).
He was a member of the "C.T.A." social club, he enjoyed going to Hollywood Casino and playing the roulette table.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kay Jaqueline Starr, his four brothers, James R. Starr, J. Scott Starr, Thomas W. Starr, and Brian K. Starr; his two step sisters, Jeannine Arno and Sue Carver; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Wesley, Jazara and his five step children, Duke and Bob Krauskop, Terry Stevens, Sheri Torres and Missy Hammonds.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Starr.
A balloon release in Dennis' honor will be held at a later date.
Please visit Dennis' Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »