Dennis Michael Starr

Dennis Michael Starr

Dennis Michael Starr, 58, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert Gene and Mary Jane Starr (Lombardo).

He was a member of the "C.T.A." social club, he enjoyed going to Hollywood Casino and playing the roulette table.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Kay Jaqueline Starr, his four brothers, James R. Starr, J. Scott Starr, Thomas W. Starr, and Brian K. Starr; his two step sisters, Jeannine Arno and Sue Carver; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Wesley, Jazara and his five step children, Duke and Bob Krauskop, Terry Stevens, Sheri Torres and Missy Hammonds.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Starr.

A balloon release in Dennis' honor will be held at a later date.

Please visit Dennis' Memorial Page at:

www.TheGroffs.com

Plant a tree in memory of Dennis Starr
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Groff Funeral & Cremation Services

528 West Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
717-394-5300
www.thegroffs.com

Sign up for our newsletter