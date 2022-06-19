Dennis M. Weleski, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on April 30, 2022, while on a cruise with his wife. Born April 22, 1952, in Butler, PA, he was the son of the late Edward T. and Mary Ann (Bielski) Weleski. He was the loving husband of Deborah L. (Gamble) Weleski to whom he married on March 3, 1973 and shared 49 wonderful years of marriage.
Dennis was an avid outdoors man. He loved being in nature whether it was hunting, fishing, hiking or just enjoying his time at his cabin. Dennis loved traveling especially to national parks or on cruises. He had many hobby's including, gardening, Revolutionary & French and Indian War re-enactments, and making his own beers and wines. Dennis was involved in several groups such as the National Rifle Association and Mount Gretna Sportsmen's Club. He was a man of many trades, and his family would tell you there wasn't much Dennis couldn't do, but, most of all, he loved his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Alicia A. Erdman, married to Troy, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kaelyn Weleski, wife of Megan Hoffman-Weleski, Brady Erdman, Kendall Erdman, and a great-grandson, Archer Weleski. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: Ed (Nancy) Weleski, Roseann (Larry) Rybicki, Ken (Carol) Weleski, Karen (Chuck) Love, Tom (Stacey) Weleski, Jane Rea, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark E. Weleski.
A Celebration of Dennis's Life will begin promptly at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, PA 17502. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
