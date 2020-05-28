With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dennis M. Nixdorf, 46, on Tuesday May 26th 2020.
Born in Lancaster, Dennis was the son of the late Joseph Nixdorf and the late Margaret Coffroad, wife of Barry. He was the husband of Linda Nixdorf for 27 years.
Dennis was employed as a warehouse supervisor for Sensible Portions for 10 years. He was an avid bowler and in his lifetime he achieved over 60 perfect "300" games.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Junior Laventure, husband of Michelle, Anthony Laventure, husband of Tiffany, Eddie Laventure, companion of Jen and Heather Laventure, companion of Anthony. He is also survived by a sister, Jennifer Graham, wife of Scott, and his niece Amanda Consylman, wife of Joshua. Dennis is survived by 20 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Michele Leaman.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.). Per CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and a limit of 10 people at a time will be admitted. Burial will be private at Riverview Burial Park.
