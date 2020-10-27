Dennis Lee Ruhl, 72, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Penryn to the late Samuel and Elva (Brenner) Ruhl and was the husband of Donna M. (Ingram) Ruhl with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
He was a member of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, Ephrata, Ephrata VFW Post 3376, and the Antique Chevy Club. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, hunting, boating, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dennis was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Viet Nam. He was employed with A.G. Kurtz for 30 years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by three children, Anthony Lee Ruhl, at home, Tammy L., wife of Ken Kline of Manheim, and Denny Lee Ruhl of Manheim; seven grandchildren, Kenny Mellinger, Breanna Margoline, Geoffrey Ruhl, Katie Ruhl, Zach Kline, Kris Kline, and Rachel Kline; six siblings, Ernie (Lindy) Ruhl of Brownstown, Linda (Dennis) Sipe of Lititz, Donna Ruhl of Lititz, Donald (Leslie) Ruhl, Jim (Roxanne) Ruhl of Schaefferstown, and Steve (Betsy) Ruhl of Manheim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Scheaffer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, 6:00 pm at the Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, with Pastor Jim Goodyear officiating. Family will receive friends, following the service, in the church social hall. Interment will be private, with military honors, in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Kindy omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Dennis's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Browse »