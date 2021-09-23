Dennis Lamar Witmer, 62, born in Lancaster County and most recently a resident of Newville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday evening, September 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Dennis was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, community leader, and co-worker who made the world a better place. He was a gentle, kind man of faith with a beautiful smile, a twinkle in his eyes, and a sense of humor. His faith and core values of God's love, grace, and mercy were reflected in his daily life and interactions. His generous spirit and embodiment of stewardship led him to have a global network of friends. He has left behind a giant hole in the lives of those who knew him, in the community, and in the world, and will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his parents, John E. and Evelyn I. Witmer; his wife, Lori (Leatherman) Witmer, his daughters, Carmen Witmer and Elizabeth Witmer, and son-in-law, Brandon Boust; his sisters, Sheryl Benzinger, Deb Sell, and Judy Horst; his father-in-law and mother-in-law; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in law; his 4 nieces, 8 nephews, and a great-niece; and his cat, Francis.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his nephew, Christopher Sell; and his great-nephew, Owen Horst.
Dennis loved life and his family. He enjoyed playing softball and watching baseball and basketball. A graduate of Rosedale Bible College, Hesston College, Bethel College, and Lancaster Theological Seminary, he was a lifelong learner who loved reading and history.
In all areas of his life, Dennis was a minister. Dennis and his wife, Lori, spent a total of 11 years working with the Mennonite church in Guatemala and Honduras through Eastern Mennonite Missions. He continued his ministry in Newville, PA as a pastor at Diller Mennonite Church and more recently as a custodian at Mount Rock Elementary. He delighted in his cats, goats, chickens, cows and helping with work on the family farm. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date, due to public health concerns. In the meantime, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
A living tribute »