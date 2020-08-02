Dennis L. Watterson, Jr. "DJ", 36, of Columbia passed away suddenly on July 29th, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to Dennis, Sr. and Tracy Brady Watterson and was a lifelong resident of this area. DJ was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 2002 and proudly served in the United States Army. Most recently he was the kitchen manager at Sheetz in Mount Joy. DJ loved watching sports and was an avid Miami Hurricanes, St. Louis Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and golf fan. He enjoyed supporting his family at Columbia High School Football games and also making people laugh with his sense of humor. DJ was an excellent cook and grilling was his specialty.
DJ leaves behind his parents, Dennis, Sr. and Tracy Watterson; his brother, Christopher "Hoagie" Watterson; two nieces, Mackenzie M. Watterson and Lillian L. Wickenheiser all of Columbia.
A public visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia High School Athletics, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde w. Kraft funeral Home. Columbia/Landisville