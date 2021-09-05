Dennis L. Tessen

Please join us in celebrating the life of Dennis Tessen who passed away on March 15, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family was unable to have a memorial service at that time.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 12-3 PM, at the Lititz Springs Inn and Spa (former General Sutter Inn) in the large event room. Eulogies/remembrances will begin at 1:30 PM.
Because this is a catered event with light finger food and drinks, accurate numbers are required. If you are planning to be there, please RSVP to Peggy Woods at 717-872-0815 or peggyjwoods@gmail.com with names of those attending by SEPTEMBER 9, Thursday. Current pandemic protocol will be observed.
