Dennis L. Tessen,69, of Lancaster, passed away on March 15th, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He had endured long and hard-fought battles over several years with serious illnesses. Dennis was born on November 24th, 1950 in New London, Wisconsin to Mary Tessen and the late James Tessen. He graduated from Hortonville High School in 1969, then attended Eau Claire Technical Institute, receiving a degree in Food Service Management. He worked across the United States in the food service industry including positions as a food service director at Memphis State University, Tulane University, Shippensburg University, and F&M College. He also worked at correctional facilities in Lancaster County and Delaware County. Upon meeting his fiancé Peggy Woods, they purchased a coffee business in 1997 called Spill the Beans. After owning the business for five years, they branched into coffee roasting. Eventually, they moved the roaster facility to East Main Street, Lititz, branding it Whiff Roasters. Using the business, they gave back to the community through donations and fundraisers. After growing and expanding the business for 15 years, they sold it in 2017.
Dennis loved sports and his community. He coached and sponsored softball teams and midget football teams. In his younger years he played sports year-round and also became a lifetime golfer. He was raised near Green Bay, WI and as a result, he was a die-hard Packers fan or Cheese Head, even owning a share in the team. His proudest memory of the team was attending the iconic Ice Bowl in 1967. Before passing Dennis was able to create more memories by accomplishing some goals on his bucket list. He was able to practice and learn guitar, to visit Ireland and lived in Colorado on Peggy's family farm for seven months. He was solemn at times, but loved his family and friends. He expressed himself in private, sometimes even away from family, but he always wanted to make those around him smile, even when he couldn't himself. He believed that everyone could be kept together and get along with a simple cup of good coffee, something he strived for within his business and his relationships.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 21 years, Peggy Woods. In addition, he is survived by three children: son, Sean Tessen, East Petersburg; daughter, Karrah Camacho, wife of Jafet Camacho, Dallastown, PA; and son, Justin Tessen, husband of Angela, of Lancaster, PA. In addition, he has four grandchildren: Jared Tessen, Silveira Tessen, Beckett Camacho, and Lilyana Tessen. Also surviving besides his 100-year-old mother Mary, are two brothers, Robert Tessen, husband of Gail, of Bryan, TX, and John Tessen, husband of Diane, of Appleton, WI, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by the countless memories held by his friends in the communities he served.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer. Visitation will be held from 2-4PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604, Lancaster EMS, 100 East Charlotte St., Millersville, PA 17551.
The family gratefully thanks all medical teams who contributed to his care. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
