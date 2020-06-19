On Thursday morning, June 11, with his daughter Tainiesha and her nursing co-workers at his side; Dennis L. Smith, affectionately known as "Danny" to most of us ended his earthly journey. Danny was the second son of the late Gordon L. Smith, Sr and the late Thelma Channell Smith.
Danny accepted Christ as his personal savior; and was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia, PA., where he enjoyed the singing and messages by Pastor Adrian Boxley.
He and his wife, Ruby would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on June 17th. They shared the joy of loving three children; Marc Tyrone, Tainiesha Michelle and Dennis Michael, known as JR. They also found joy in spoiling their six grandchildren: two sisters and a brother Gerald Smith. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
At Danny's request, there will be no public viewing. Also, per his request he will be cremated and entombed at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Due to COVID 19, the committal service is limited to 25 people. However, it is his family's desire to have a social distance drive by at the cemetery.
At a later time, when we can safely get together there will be a Memorial Service and Social Reception in August to commemorate Danny's birth month and life. Exact date will be announced. Final arrangements have been entrusted to DeBaptiste Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
