Dennis L. Martinez

Dennis L. "Denny" Martinez, 67 of Lititz, PA, and formerly of 7 Queen Ann Court, Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Wednesday April 27. Born in Altoona, PA he was the son of W. William Martinez and the late Jane (Ghaner) Martinez.
Denny worked 30+ years in the banking industry, and most recently at Glens Falls National Bank, where he retired as Regional Manager and Vice President. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving 5 years as Personnel Specialist. In his spare time, Denny enjoyed working on cars and tinkering. He was known around his neighborhood for being the handy man to turn to; and was often referred to as Dr. Duct tape. He could fix anything.
Denny was hardworking and generous, and always ready to lend a helping hand. He had a contagious smile and sense of humor he loved to play jokes on people. If it was a family gathering or celebration you could count on Denny being there - family was #1 and he would never miss those important celebrations. More recently, Denny had quite the sweet tooth for cookies n cream ice cream, and enjoyed watching Storage Wars and Gunsmoke. He insisted on all of us eating together at the dining room table every night and would set the table to "do his part".
In addition to his father, Denny is survived by 2 children: Jordan B. Martinez and Nisa L. Martinez; his sister Dolores "Dori" Martinez, his brother-in-law Bill Caplan and a niece, and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Cindy A. Caplan.
A memorial service will be held on May 6th at 1 PM at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
