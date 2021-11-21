Dennis L. Martin, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on November 15th, 2021, after a brief illness. Dennis was born on May 29th, 1951, in Ephrata, PA. He was the son of the late Abel and Fay (Frankhouser) Martin. Dennis was the beloved husband of Denise A. (Broome) Martin. They joyfully celebrated 31 years of marriage this past June.
Dennis graduated from Garden Spot High School in New Holland, PA in 1969. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country. Dennis worked as a local real estate agent for more than 45 years, most recently with Keller-Williams Elite of Lancaster. In addition, he was the co-owner of A Life Transition Services, helping seniors transition from their homes to their next phase of living.
Dennis had a vibrant personality and was the life of the party. His friends and family adored his sense of humor and contagious laugh. He was a compassionate, loyal, and caring person who never hesitated to help someone in need. Dennis enjoyed spending time with loved ones, traveling, working on projects around the house, exercising, cooking, and reading. He was involved in a small group at his church and was an active member in the Brothers of the Corps. He was happy to volunteer for local organizations, including the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
Dennis will be dearly missed by his wife Denise and his two daughters, Danielle N. Martin of Lancaster, and Stephanie R. Martin (Darryl) of Maryland, granddaughters, Zoe Martin and Madelyn Martin, and three siblings, brother Larry Martin (Dottie) of Gordonville, sister Janice Hurst (Ken) of Leola, and sister Karen Miller (Randy) of Sarasota, FL.
Memorial Services for Dennis will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 27th at Victory Church, 1827 Freedom Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Private interment services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis' memory are encouraged to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.