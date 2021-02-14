Dennis L. Kauffman, age 72, of Kinzers, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. He was the husband of Betty Jane Coffroad Kauffman for over 53 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David K. Kauffman and Ella Miller Kauffman Blank. A graduate of Octorara High School, he worked at Andrews Excavating and Buck Motor Sports Park, retiring in 2020. Dennis enjoyed going to the family cabin at Stone Mountain in Mifflin County, tractor pulls, hunting, and bear watching.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 sons: Brian G. husband of Susan Good Kauffman of Quarryville, David L. husband of Megan Pearsall Kauffman of Lititz, 3 grandchildren: Sara Kauffman, Taylor and Kylie Roth, and 2 sisters: Edna Jean Homsher of New Holland and Mardette wife of Mike Leidy of Kinzers. He was preceded in death by 1 brother, D. Barry Kauffman.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
