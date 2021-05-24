Dennis L. High, 63, of Robesonia, passed away at home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after a 2-1/2 year battle with cancer.
He was born in Ephrata to J. Clair High and the late Shirley Ann (Weaver) High and was the husband of Connie (Becker) High, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage.
Dennis was of the Christian faith. A graduate of Cocalico High School Class of 1975, he worked as a self-employed contractor. He coached midget football, baseball, and softball for Cocalico and played fast-pitch softball for various teams. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and friends. His favorite place to go was his cabin in the mountains.
In addition to his father and wife, Dennis is survived by 3 children, Megan H., wife of William Hunter Wilbanks of Charlotte, NC, Kayla M., wife of Colton Murray of Olathe, KS, Joshua G. High of Lancaster; grandson, Asher Isaac; 5 brothers, Gary L. High of Elizabethtown, Jay L., husband of Star High of Reinholds, Kevin L., husband of Holly High of Denver, Curtis L., husband of Joan High of Stevens, and Darrell L., husband of Cindy High of Lebanon; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sister, Lori Sue High and brother, Clair High.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 3:15 pm at the Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 3:15 pm, with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating. Interment will take place in the Denver Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
