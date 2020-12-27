Dennis L. Goss, 63, of Lancaster passed away on December 19th, 2020. He was born in Columbia to the late Eugene L. "Buck", Sr. and Joanne Murr Goss. Dennis attended Hempfield High School and proudly served in the United States Navy. He was an avid hunter and could build or fix anything. Dennis was a loving family man who adored his wife and made all of her dreams come true. He was a faithful member of the Lord's House of Prayer.
Dennis leaves behind his wife Christine Goss of Lancaster; his daughter, Lindsay, wife of Joel Scarlett of Millersville; three grandchildren, Jeremiah, Noelle, and Elijah Scarlett all of Millersville; a brother, Joseph Goss, companion of Margaret George of Perry County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene L. "Buck" Goss, Jr.
Due to world events, a celebration of Dennis' Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lord's House of Prayer, 133 E. Vine St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville