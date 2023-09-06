Dennis L. "Denny" Williamson, 70, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, Denny was raised by the late Stan and Joan (Haselwander) Lahr. He was married to his wife Judy (Moyer) Williamson for 45 years.
Denny graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1971, then received his bachelor's degree from Penn State. He dedicated most of his life to the electrical industry where he worked for fifty years, between Armstrong World Industries and Liberty Place.
Denny, known as the "Go To Guy" had a servant nature and a giving heart; he used his skills to help others and always went above and beyond in doing so. This spirit was positively felt with his children, his church, and his workplace.
Many people including his first love, his grandchildren, referred to him as "Pop". He loved going on beach vacations, dining out with friends and family, walking in the woods, hiking, picnics, and 4th of July fireworks. He enjoyed planting trees and landscaping around the home. Denny, a big NASCAR fan, had a Jukebox fascination and enjoyed listening to Motown, easy listening and country music.
In addition to his wife, Denny is survived by his daughters, Carly M. Herr (Jason) of Lancaster, Hope N. Houck (John) of Lancaster, and his son, Josh L. Williamson (Sara) of Lancaster. Pop loved all his grandchildren, and they will miss him dearly: Morgan, Hayden, Mason, Courtney, Jason, Madison, Monica, Corey, Brady, Lilly, Caleb, and Christopher, and his uncle Jack Haselwander, of Chattanooga, TN.
Denny is preceded in death by his sister, Donna F. Williamson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dennys' Celebration of Life at Victory Church, 1827 Freedom Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Curt Seaberg officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Denny's name to the Clare House Inc, https://www.clarehouselancaster.org/donate
Please visit Denny's Memorial Page at: