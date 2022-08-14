Dennis Joseph Bonser

Dennis J. Bonser, 80, of Strasburg, PA, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 under the care of Hospice and Community Care and his loving family.
Born in Palmerton, PA, and son of the late Robert Allen and Christine Savetz Bonser, he was formerly of Upper Macungie Township where he resided with his wife of 57 years, Lynne Kent Bonser.
Dennis graduated in 1959 from Palmerton Area High School and in 1963 from Kutztown University, where he was a key member of the men's basketball team during one of the most successful eras in program history. A guard, Bonser was the third player in Kutztown history to reach the 1,000 career point plateau and served as team captain for two seasons, including from 1961-62 when the team won a school-record of 10 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference games. The record still stands and has been matched only once, in 1988. He was a two-time All-PSAC honoree and inducted into Kutztown University's Hall of Fame in 2005.
Hired by his alma mater in 1963 to the English department and as Assistant Dean of Men, Dennis received his master's degree and Ph.D in English from Lehigh University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, respectively. He dedicated more than 40 years of his life to his love of English literature and teaching before retiring in 2004. He was an accomplished golfer, handball player, and ballroom dancer and a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne; two daughters and sons-in-law, Adrienne Bonser and C. Edward Lazzerini, of Christiana, PA; Amanda B. Theis and Christopher Theis, of Pleasanton, CA; four grandchildren, Gavin Theis, Ewan Lazzerini, Finnian Theis, and Enzo Lazzerini; and siblings Sally, Steven, and Andrew Bonser. He was preceded in death by brother Robert Bonser.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, August 19, 2022 with The Rev. Father Matthew C. Morelli Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10 AM. The Rite of Committal and burial will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent in Dennis's name to the Kutztown University Foundation with designation to the Men's & Women's Basketball Programs, P.O. Box 151, Kutztown, PA 19530, and flowers will be received at Groff's Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
