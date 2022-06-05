Dennis H. Shireman, 71, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born Sunday, April 2, 1950, in Columbia, he was the son of the late John R. and Elizabeth (Kise) Shireman. He was married to Brenda G. (Gillham) Shireman for over 29 years until her death on November 23, 2010.
Dennis was a 1968 graduate of Donegal High School. Following graduation, he proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Dennis was a member of the Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329 and the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, working on cars, playing cards and watching football.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Shireman. Also surviving are four siblings: Linda M. Early, married to Bradford, of East Berlin, Barbara E. Woods, of Carlisle, Carol A. Lucas, married to Franklin, of Marietta and a brother, John D. Shireman, married to Constance, of Mount Joy, as well as Dennis's extended family and caring friends.
A celebration of Dennis's Life will be held from 1-3 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Marietta American Legion Post 466, 19 South Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547. Private interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis's memory to any charity will help benefit a United States Veteran.
